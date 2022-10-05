Delhi L-G reviews fire safety prep ahead of Diwali, asks DFS to identify 50 spots prone to mishaps

Holding a review meeting on fire safety preparedness in Delhi ahead of Diwali, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to rationalise and simplify the procedure for obtaining fire NOC without compromising the safety parameters.

According to officials, he has directed them to identify at least 50 locations prone to fire mishaps and deploy fire tenders and integrate them with the ambulance services to ensure quick response in case of any emergency.

“More than a dozen such locations will be identified ahead of Diwali and gradually a plan for the entire city will be chalked out. The L-G stressed that all fire accidents and mishaps are small, and if contained immediately, loss of lives and damage to properties can be avoided,” said a statement issued by Raj Niwas.

Saxena also instructed to increase the number of fire stations in Delhi from 64 to at least 80 and fire tenders/water bousers to at least 350 from 220. Besides, he gave instructions to bring down the response time for fire rescue calls to 2-3 minutes, which at present varies from less than eight minutes to more than 16 minutes, said officials.

To set up new fire stations, he gave directions to the DFS to identify land to set up these new stations, rope in NGOs/experts for proper training of firemen in animal and bird rescue and audit the deaths in fire incidents to assess shortcomings and requirement of additional resource/skill to improve the functioning of the fire department.

Officials added that the L-G directed to enable all fire tenders with GPS to track their movement and response on a real-time basis. He asked the officials to fill the 1,112 vacant posts in the fire department on priority and expedite the construction of the fire service headquarters at Connaught Place.

Officials said the L-G found the fire tenders/water bousers, motor pump, foam tenders, hydraulic platform and other critical equipment with the DFS insufficient, and directed officials to increase the number of such equipment. He also directed officials to increase the number of ultramodern fire fighting equipment like remote-operated fire fighting machines (robots), multi-articulated fire towers, drone sprinklers, aerial ladders etc to improve the safety of firemen and save lives.

Further, the L-G also asked the DFS to conduct regular drills and awareness on fire safety in Delhi. The officials have been asked to prepare a calendar of regular drill programs at major hospitals, colleges, schools and crowded markets. He instructed to carry out fire safety drills at these places with prior notice, so as to ensure maximum participation of people and cause the least inconvenience, said officials.