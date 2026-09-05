Man held for abducting boy, 11, after marriage proposal for elder sister turned down

On Friday, after a prolonged chase, the team intercepted the accused near Azadpur Flyover. The child was rescued safely, said officers. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)

A four-day chase to rescue an 11-year-old boy kidnapped by a man whose marriage proposal for his elder sister was allegedly turned down by her family ended on Friday at Azadpur Flyover in Delhi with the arrest of the accused, said officers.

Identified as Dharam Pal, 26, the accused allegedly consumed poison in an attempt to evade arrest as a team of officers from Jahangirpuri Police station were closing in to apprehend him. He was immediately taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for medical treatment, said police.

The 11-year-old went missing on August 31. His family said he left home for school but did not return. Officers said the child’s mother then allegedly received a call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as Dharam Pal, who was known to the family, and told her that the boy was with him.