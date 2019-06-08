Delhi: 35-year-old jeweller shot dead inside store

A 35-year-old jeweller was shot dead inside his store in Outer Delhi Friday afternoon. A PCR call was made by Kanhaiya, the brother of the victim, Ram ingh Verma, after 3 pm, when he found him lying in a pool of blood inside his store in Vikas Nagar, Ranhola.

DCP (Outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said, “Personal enmity could be a reason. A licensed revolver and two empty cartridges have been recovered from the spot.” A case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered against unknown persons at Ranhola police station.

Police said the incident took place between 2 pm and 3 pm on Friday, and no one else was inside the shop at the time. Kuruvilla said, “The victim’s brother went to the shop after Verma did not return home for lunch. When he reached there, he saw his brother’s body.”

A family member of the victim said the pistol was lying on top of Verma’s body.

Kanhaiya raised an alarm and rushed his brother to DDU hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. No arrests have been made yet. On whether there are CCTV cameras around the shop, the DCP said it’s a matter of investigation.