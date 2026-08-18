Delhi wants high-risk inmates to attend court hearings from jail. Here’s the plan

The proposed cubicles will be equipped with computers, cameras, internet connectivity and microphones, officials said. (Image generated using AI)

To prevent security threats posed by transporting high-profile prisoners and rival gangsters to court, the Delhi Home Department is drawing up a comprehensive plan to upgrade video-conferencing (VC) infrastructure in jails so such inmates can be produced virtually.

A senior government official said there are 250 VC facilities in Delhi Prisons currently. The government is planning to develop 840 more cubicles, with systems and arrangements in place for virtual appearances. “This will ensure that not only high-profile prisoners or gangsters but other inmates too can appear for their court hearings virtually,” the official said.

The virtual hearing infrastructure is being developed across all three prison complexes — Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini — which house around 20,000 inmates. The proposed cubicles will be equipped with computers, cameras, internet connectivity and microphones, officials said.