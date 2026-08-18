Delhi wants high-risk inmates to attend court hearings from jail. Here’s the plan

To prevent security threats posed by transporting high-profile prisoners and rival gangsters to court, the Delhi Home Department is drawing up a comprehensive plan to upgrade video-conferencing (VC) infrastructure in jails so such inmates can be produced virtually.
A senior government official said there are 250 VC facilities in Delhi Prisons currently. The government is planning to develop 840 more cubicles, with systems and arrangements in place for virtual appearances. “This will ensure that not only high-profile prisoners or gangsters but other inmates too can appear for their court hearings virtually,” the official said.
The virtual hearing infrastructure is being developed across all three prison complexes — Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini — which house around 20,000 inmates. The proposed cubicles will be equipped with computers, cameras, internet connectivity and microphones, officials said.
Initial work has started and tenders are likely to be floated soon for the final implementation of the project.
Officials said transporting high-profile prisoners and gangsters with known rivals requires additional security arrangements and route planning.
“The extra security arrangements and transportation all cost money. If enough VC cubicles are set up within the prisons, we can save a lot of money and avoid security-related issues and mishaps,” an official said.
The security risks were underscored by the 2021 killing of gangster Jitender Gogi inside Rohini Court. Members of his arch-rival Tillu Tajpuriya’s gang, posing as lawyers, shot him dead on the court premises. They were later gunned down by members of the Delhi Police Special Cell’s Counter Intelligence team accompanying Gogi.
“In such cases, there is a security threat not only to the inmate but also to police personnel and the public. The government aims to prevent such incidents by reducing the physical movement of inmates wherever possible,” an official said.
Officials said approximately 2,000 inmates are produced before courts every day. “Except when cross-examination during trial is required, inmates can be produced before courts virtually,” an official said.
In some high-profile cases, inmates themselves have sought virtual hearings.
In 2024, Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, moved an application before the Saket court seeking permission to attend all his court hearings through video conferencing, citing a “security threat”.
His application came after an associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi reportedly informed Mumbai Police that there was a plan to kill Poonawala.