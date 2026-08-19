South Delhi’s Sainik Farms stuck in legal limbo for years. High Court wants a decision now

The High Court has asked the Centre, Delhi government and civic authorities to jointly decide its fate within two months.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 19, 2026 09:25 PM IST
Sainik Farms was started in the 1960s as a cooperative society intended to rehabilitate war widows and retired defence personnel. (File Photo)Sainik Farms was started in the 1960s as a cooperative society intended to rehabilitate war widows and retired defence personnel. (File Photo)
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In the late 1960s, Sainik Farms in South Delhi started as a cooperative society intended to rehabilitate war widows and retired defence personnel. With government support, the society purchased land that was subsequently allotted to defence personnel for farmhouses.

But the colony has existed in a legal limbo — it has been categorised by the Delhi government as an “affluent unauthorised” colony and was not granted ‘regularised’ status.

According to a report prepared by the former Delhi chief secretary K K Mathur in 2006, an affluent unauthorised colony is one in which “more than 50% of the plots are of the size of 350 square metres or above”. While ‘regularisation’ is the process of giving legal approval to layout plans of unauthorised buildings or colonies.

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Despite several petitions and court hearings, the question of whether Sainik Farms should be regularised has remained unresolved for more than a decade.

What the Delhi HC wants the government to do now

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court pushed the Centre, Delhi government and local civic authorities to finally take a decision, directing them to hold a meeting and decide the issue within two months. The direction came while hearing a 2015 petition seeking regularisation of the colony.

A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that the issue has been before the court for over a decade and the finalisation of the Delhi Development Authority’s Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2047 remains pending, and is likely to take more time.

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Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, also informed the court that MPD 2047 is pending approval before the Centre’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The plan will come into effect only after it is notified by the Centre.

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In 2001, a court ban

In 2001, the Delhi HC had directed a “complete ban” on the inflow of building materials into Sainik Farms. However, since then, thousands of residences have come up in the area.

In 2019, Ramesh Dugar, convener of area development committee of Sainik Farms, had flagged that the court order meant that even minor repairs and white wash was not permitted.

Subsequently, 93 residents of the area, who wanted repairs, were directed to submit the specific details of repairs to be undertaken with the local civic body, and were permitted to go ahead with it.

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However, ASG Sharma Tuesday said that such permission granted to residents in the past has brought about “catastrophic results” and resulted in “palaces coming up in the area”.

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The bench, however, directed the authorities to complete the deliberation in two months’ time and place the outcome on the court’s record by the next date of hearing.

The bench orally remarked, “You have to take some decision. You cannot keep them in lurch. Something needs to be done. It’s your government which has been bringing legislation after legislation for regularising. There are so many areas where you permit illegality, allow it to perpetuate, and then regularise it. It is high

time you should decide.”

Years of court orders, but no resolution

Since 2015, the Delhi HC has repeatedly urged the government to take a joint decision with respect to Sainik Farms.

Notably, the court, in a separate petition dealing with demolition of a bungalow at Sainik Farms in 2025, had also directed the DDA to clarify its stance on “whether affluent unauthorised colonies” are excluded from the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Regulations, 2019, and if the DDA intends to grant protection to the said colonies under National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2011.”

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In March last year, the HC criticised the central government for its inaction on Sainik Farms’ regularisation. During a hearing on a related petition, the court said the Centre and Delhi government must resolve the issue jointly.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

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