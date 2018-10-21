Delhi High Court asks police to protect rape accused from his accuser

Through his counsel Jayant Bhatt, he also sought direction that the woman be restrained from contacting him in any manner. Through his counsel Jayant Bhatt, he also sought direction that the woman be restrained from contacting him in any manner.

The Delhi High Court has asked Delhi Police to protect a man, after he alleged that a woman, who has lodged a rape case against him, is harassing him physically and mentally. Justice Najmi Waziri gave the direction after the man, who is on bail in the case, moved the High Court seeking directions to police to provide immediate protection.

Through his counsel Jayant Bhatt, he also sought direction that the woman be restrained from contacting him in any manner. He further urged that the investigation be handed to a woman investigating officer.

Taking note of this, the court directed the accused to appear before the DCP of his area on October 25, and asked the officer to take adequate measures.

It directed the SHO of the police station concerned to sensitise the woman not to approach the man.

The court agreed with the accused’s request to appoint a woman investigating officer in his case, and disposed of the petition, asking police to ensure compliance of its direction.

The man was arrested in April for allegedly stalking and outraging the modesty of the woman. He was granted bail, as the offence was bailable in nature.

But he was re-arrested on July 13 after the woman, in her statement, alleged she was raped. He then got bail on July 28.

Citing 37 mobile call details on his number, the plea alleged the woman is constantly calling and harassing him mentally and physically, especially when he has been released on bail and is complying with all conditions set forth by the trial court.

“It is in the interest of justice that Respondent No. 4 (the woman) be restrained from contacting the petitioner (the accused) in any manner whatsoever till the pendency of criminal proceedings against him, as it is against the free and fair trial procedure,” the plea said.

