Delhi High Court agrees to quash FIRs 2 men filed against each other — if they plant 100 trees

The Delhi High Court has allowed the request of two men to quash FIRs they had filed against each other, on the condition that they undertake social work and plant 100 trees in the capital as a “gesture of goodwill to society”.

“The court is of the view that since they have amicably settled, nothing further survives in these cases and both the FIRs have been denuded of their substratum and any further proceedings emanating there from would be an exercise in futility. Therefore, in the interest of justice, the FIRs should be quashed,” Justice Najmi Waziri said.

“Additionally, as a gesture of goodwill to the society, the petitioners in both cases undertake some social work. Accordingly, they are directed to plant 50 trees each in Delhi and for this purpose they are directed to report before the Director (Horticulture), Delhi Development Authority, on September 26 at 11 am, who shall assign them duties of planting 50 trees each at the District Park, Vikaspuri,” Justice Waziri said.

The High Court, however, added that “the trees shall be of deciduous indigenous variety and they shall be three years old or have a height of at least six feet”. The court directed that an affidavit of compliance be filed on or before October 31, along with photographs of the plantation by the petitioners as well as by the Director (Horticulture).

The HC clarified that if they fail to do so, the case shall be listed for directions on November 26.

The two had approached the court claiming that they wanted to end criminal proceedings against each other as they have amicably settled the matter among themselves. The two cross-FIRs were registered at Vikaspuri police station in west Delhi for various alleged offences, including voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and negligent conduct with respect to animals.

