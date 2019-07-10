Delhi High Court: Can’t fill vacancies in judiciary, how do we direct police to do same?

“When we are not able to fill the sanctioned strength for judges in the judiciary, how can we direct the Delhi Police to increase the sanctioned strength of police force in the city?” the Delhi High Court said while hearing a PIL seeking directions to increase the sanctioned strength of Delhi Police personnel and hire additional recruits in consonance with the demand of increasing population and crime in the capital.

“Hum apne judges ka strength to bhar nahi paa rahe hai. Inko khaan se direction de,” a bench comprising Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar observed.

It, however, added that adequate and appropriate training shall be imparted to police personnel.

The PIL, filed by NGO Delhi Citizen Forum for Civil Rights, has also sought directions to the Delhi government for setting up uniform and updated guidelines for appropriate training of new recruits to the Delhi Police.

Declining to pass such direction, the bench observed: “Looking to the facts and circumstances of the case, it appears that the respondents (governments and Delhi Police) already have a training module for the police.”

The NGO had alleged that upgradation of police was required in view of the 16 alleged murders in the capital in a month.

The plea also referred to the June 16 clash between a tempo driver and police personnel in North Delhi.