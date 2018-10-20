Delhi High Court finds holes in probe, acquits 3 accused of raping pregnant woman

The High Court, however, observed that there was no convincing evidence that A-1 (accused number 1) was trying to take away the woman and was caught in the process. The High Court, however, observed that there was no convincing evidence that A-1 (accused number 1) was trying to take away the woman and was caught in the process.

The Delhi High Court has acquitted three men, accused of kidnapping and raping a visually challenged pregnant woman, on the grounds that there was neither “medical or forensic evidence” to establish the crime.

A bench of Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Vinod Goel absolved three men of the charges, observing that the trial court had overlooked the “inconsistencies and improvements” made by the woman in her statements at various stages.

The trio were held guilty of the crime and handed life imprisonment which, as per the trial court, was “imprisonment for the remainder of (the) convicts’ natural life”.



“In what circumstances he was trying to take her away is also not very clear. As far as A-2 and A-3 are concerned, they do not appear to have been present. Each of them has claimed to have been falsely implicated,” the bench said, adding that “there is no evidence to show that the three appellants even knew each other”.

The court’s order came on an appeal filed by the three against the trial court’s September 2017 decision, which had also imposed a fine of Rs 19,000 on each of them.

However, the trial court had noted that the three were from economically weak backgrounds, and did not direct them to pay compensation to the victim. It had asked the District Legal Services Authority to consider suitable compensation to the woman who, as per police, was studying in school.

As per the prosecution, on January 24, 2015, the three had kidnapped the woman from a bus stand in south Delhi, dragged her to a jungle nearby and raped her.

But the HC was not convinced with the prosecution theory. “How the three of them got together at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and decided to jointly commit this offence has not… been explained by the prosecution. This is another lapse in the investigation,” it said.

“A-2 is a resident of a village in UP, whereas A-1 and A-3 are from Madhya Pradesh, but from different villages,” the HC noted.

