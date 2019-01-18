Soon, health ATMs at areas under NDMC

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will be setting up health ATMs in its areas, where people can get a check-up done for 40 different parameters.

As a pilot project, the first such ATM has been installed at the Palika Kendra dispensary. Officials said subsequently under the first phase, the machines will be set up at Charak Palika Hospital, Dharam Marg polyclinic, Palika Maternity Hospital and TB polyclinic hospital.

“A patient can just walk into the health ATM and get a quick check-up, based on a doctor’s prescription. A nurse will be present to assist the patient,” the official said. Each ATM will have a machine that will conduct a basic check-up.

A doctor with the NDMC’s health department said the machine, developed by students from IIT-Bombay, will have a sensor that will measure parameters such as height and body mass index, density of fluid in the body, fat content and muscular content.

For blood tests, a medical personnel will assist in taking samples. “As of now, we will test for blood sugar, lipid profile and blood pressure. Soon, we will test for dengue, HIV and hypertension. The machine also has a provision through which one can communicate with a doctor through a web camera,” said the doctor.

The council’s other health initiatives include installing 100 underground bins at various locations, and five static compactors at locations where garbage generation is more than 3 MT/per day.