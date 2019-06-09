Delhi: Headless body found inside trunk, police look for clues

Toggle Menu
“Prima facie it appears that the woman had been killed two-three days ago and was dumped here. The body had started to decompose and the skin had turned black,” an officer said.

A forensic crime team from the district was called to lift fingerprints from the spot.

The North West District police went into a tizzy after an unidentified woman’s headless body was found near Jahangirpuri Metro Station.

According to police, the incident came to light Saturday afternoon when locals found a metal truck affixed atop a cycle and informed police. “Police rushed to the spot and found the woman’s body. She was not wearing anything. The body had been wrapped in a blanket and kept inside the truck,” a senior officer said.

