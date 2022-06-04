Delhi HC declines urgent hearing against stopping of prayers at mosque outside Qutub Minar

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to pass an order for urgent listing of a petition challenging the alleged stopping of prayers at a mosque in south Delhi by the Archaeological Survey of India. The mosque is located in the periphery of Qutub Minar.

The division bench headed by acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi declined a mentioning made by a lawyer representing the management committee of the mosque, which is stated to be a notified Waqf property. The court said that the case be mentioned after filing before the Registrar or vacation bench next week.

The court was earlier told that the people were regularly offering namaz at the mosque but last month, it was suddenly stopped despite there being no notice. The management committee is challenging the ASI’s authority to stop people from offering the prayers at the mosque and entering it.

The Mughal Mosque is situated at entrance of the Qutub Complex and is different from the nearby Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque. A copy of the petition was not immediately available on Friday.