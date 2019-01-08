Delhi HC quashes case against AAP MLA

The Delhi High Court Monday quashed a criminal case against AAP MLA Rituraj Govind, accused of assaulting a junior engineer (JE) of the MCD in 2015.

According to Govind’s lawyer Mohammed Irshad, Justice A K Pathak agreed to close the case after the JE said that MLA Govind was not the one who had assaulted him while he had gone to demolish an illegal construction in west Delhi’s Kirari area in 2015. “The JE told the court that police falsely booked the MLA, and that he has no problem if the case is quashed,” Irshad said.

“Taking note of the JE’s statement, the High Court quashed the FIR and directed the MLA to deposit Rs 10,000 to the Delhi High Court’s lawyer welfare fund,” Irshad added. When summoned by a trial court, the JE had earlier said he wanted to close the case.