Delhi: HC pulls up traffic police over congestion

Additional Standing Counsel Anjum Javed, appearing for Traffic Police, submitted that 54,962 vehicles were challaned and over 18,841 parked vehicles towed away between June 15 and August 10. (Representational Image) Additional Standing Counsel Anjum Javed, appearing for Traffic Police, submitted that 54,962 vehicles were challaned and over 18,841 parked vehicles towed away between June 15 and August 10. (Representational Image)

Irked by vehicles parked haphazardly on pavements despite previous orders, the Delhi High Court sought to know the Delhi Traffic Police’s plan to reduce congestion on city roads. A bench of Justice G S Sistani and Justice A J Bhambhani also noted that the final parking policy does not incorporate two important suggestions contained in the draft policy — “incremental registration or road tax for second and subsequent cars, and proof of parking space prior to getting a car registered in Delhi”. The court asked traffic police to file an affidavit on the matter.

“In the meantime, we direct Delhi Traffic Police to ensure cars are not parked on main roads or pavements …,” it ordered. The court’s observations came on PIL by Delhi resident Amal Sharma raising the issue of parking of “cars/vehicles on public streets and footpaths…”

Additional Standing Counsel Anjum Javed, appearing for Traffic Police, submitted that 54,962 vehicles were challaned and over 18,841 parked vehicles towed away between June 15 and August 10.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App