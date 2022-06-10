Delhi HC grants three weeks bail to man to take care of pregnant live-in partner

The Delhi High Court has granted bail for three weeks to an accused to enable him to take care of his pregnant live-in partner. The couple had been booked by the Delhi Police earlier this year for possession of fake identity cards of RAW and IB.

Justice Poonam A Bamba ordered the release of the accused on interim bail subject to his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 30,000 with one surety of the like amount. The application of the accused’s regular bail, who has been in custody since January, is pending before the court.

“Considering that presently, except for her grandparents, who are in their nineties, there is no one to take care of the co-accused/live-in partner of the applicant/accused, the applicant/accused is admitted to interim bail,” said Justice Bamba in the order.

The accused had sought eight weeks bail to allow him to take care of the co-accused, who was in an advanced stage of pregnancy. The court was told that there is no one to take care of her, and her 95-years-old grandparents have come from Assam.

“But due to their old age, her grandparents are unable to take care of her, in case any complications arise. The applicant/accused is the only person who can provide care at this stage when it is most needed,” the bench was told.

Considering her medical condition, a Dwarka court had granted bail to the woman on April 20. “Since the accused mother is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty, her child to be born must also see the world as a free citizen rather than from behind bars with her mother,” the court had said.

Police registered the case against the couple on January 23, a day after the Special Cell outside their apartment in Dwarka had found a Scorpio car parked with stickers of RAW and IB on its windshield glass. The woman was found to be in possession of an identity card of RAW with ‘Cyber Security and law expert’ written on it and of IB with ‘Anti Terrorist Squad’ written on it. The man was found to be in possession of a card of IB with “Anti-Terrorism Squad, Designation, Training, Background, Information Check Bureau” written on it. The recovered vehicle in the name of the woman, was later found to have been financed based on a forged pay slip.

The first bail application of the accused man before the High Court was dismissed in March, saying that the implications of the offences are very serious in nature. “After perusal of the documents available on record, the involvement of the petitioner in the crime as alleged in the FIR is prima facie established,” Justice Chandra Dhari Singh had said while denying bail to him.