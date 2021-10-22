Delhi HC directs MCDs to expedite appointment of special educators in its schools

The Delhi High Court has directed the municipal corporations to identify vacancies of Special Educators (Primary) in their schools at the earliest, after the Lieutenant Governor granted a one-time age relaxation of 10 years to fill vacant posts till December 2022.

The court had earlier expressed concern over the large number of vacancies of special educators in MCD schools and termed it ironic that while authorities are not getting candidates to fill posts, they have created “an impediment” for those interested by insisting on the age criteria.

There are more than 1,126 vacancies of Special Educator (Primary) in MCD schools. The court had said that authorities need to view the matter from “the perspective of underprivileged children and, then, perhaps, tweak the policy to cater to their needs”.

The L-G has now granted one-time age relaxation of 10 years, beyond the age limit prescribed for the same post in MCD schools, for the vacancies till December 2022. The government has, however, said the relaxations would not be applicable for the posts advertised previously.

The counsel representing the East, South and North Delhi municipal corporations assured the court that once the results are declared for the posts, vacancies shall be identified and duly advertised.

The court in the order has directed the municipal corporations “to identify leftover vacancies and expected slots/vacancies qua the post of Special Educator (Primary), which would be available till December 2022, at the earliest, though not later than four weeks from the date of the declaration of result”.

The order has been passed in a petition challenging the Central Administrative Tribunal’s decision not to interfere with the authorities’ March 2020 decision of providing the age relaxation only in respect of those posts advertised in 2017. The CAT in July 2020 said the candidates cannot insist on the relaxation being made a permanent measure.

However, the division bench last month noted that the authorities in December 2019 in respect of government-run schools had provided a one-time age relaxation of 10 years for all Special Education Teacher posts but in respect of Special Educator (Primary) posts of municipal schools limited such benefit to only posts advertised in 2017.