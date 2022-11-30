Delhi HC appoints child counsellor for son of Ukranian mother and Indian father

The Delhi High Court Wednesday appointed a child counsellor in the case of a three-year-old boy after his Ukrainian mother moved the court accusing his father of allegedly kidnapping the child and bringing him to India ‘illegally’.

During the hearing, a division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh observed that child counsellor Dr Sanju Gambhir, who was asked to be present before court, is no longer attached to the Delhi High Court mediation and the conciliation centre.

The court appointed Swati Shah, a child counsellor attached to the Delhi High Court Media and Conciliation Centre, to provide “counselling to the minor boy as is considered necessary so as to secure his emotional comfort and well-being”.

The HC ordered, “Having heard the counsels appearing on behalf of the parties and with their consent, and particularly in view of the paramount interest and welfare of (the child), it is incumbent upon us to ensure that he is provided with proper and professional counselling in order to enable him to cope effectively, and in a congenial environment with the trauma experienced by him, owing to facts and circumstances antecedent to these habeas corpus proceedings”.

The HC further recorded that the father undertakes to escort his son to the mediation and conciliation centre for counselling sessions on Wednesday at 3 pm, and on all other days as required by the child counsellor.

The HC further said, “The child counsellor is also requested to interact with (the child) independently as well as along with his mother, father and sister, and file a report before this court on or before the next date of hearing. The child counsellor is further requested to ensure that (the child) is enabled to interact with his biological mother and sister for as long as is considered appropriate during the counselling sessions”. The matter is next listed on December 9.

Shah was asked by the bench to interact with the child and his family “individually and collectively for as long as possible”. The bench informed Shah that he has been away from his mother for eight months. “We would need periodic reports before we determine the merits of the case”, the bench said.

Sravan Kumar, the mother’s advocate, submitted that she has made arrangements to live in India for the next two months. He further submitted that the HC may consider increasing her interaction time with the child to which the court said they will consider it. On Kumar’s request that the mother be allowed to show certain video recordings of the child and Ukrainian cartoons that he used to “watch earlier” to “recollect his memory”, the HC said they will let the child counsellor decide the same.

Earlier this month, the HC had directed the Delhi Police to locate the father and the child after the man’s former wife moved the court claiming that he allegedly took her son out for a walk on March 27 and did not return. The mother, a school teacher, had also submitted before the court that there are police cases against the man in Ukraine, and a Ukrainian court had already ruled the child’s custody in her favour after their divorce in 2021, however, he took the child away without her consent. She said that although authorities granted the father visitation rights, the court in Ukraine had decided that the “kid will stay with the mother as he is just three years old and is born in Ukraine”.

In his reply before the HC, the father had claimed that the child is an Indian citizen and an “Indian citizen cannot be sent to a war zone area”. He has stated that the child has an Indian passport issued on July 9, 2020. He said he brought his son “through proper channels after getting necessary approvals from the officials of both countries” as Ukraine has been in a war zone since February 22 and his son was “not safe in a country which is in the state of war”.