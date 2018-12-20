Delhi: 4 who robbed people inside taxi arrested

With the arrest of four persons, Gurgaon Police Crime Branch claims to have busted a gang of robbers who allegedly robbed passengers on the pretext of giving them a lift. Police have recovered two Swift Dzire cars used to commit the crimes.

Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken said the accused, Sahil Hussain (21), Shahil (24), Sajid (20) and Shahid (20), were arrested from Sector 17. “They had assembled to execute their plans, when our Crime Branch team nabbed them,” said Boken.

The accused told police they would pick up passengers from NH-8, Shankar Chowk, IFFCO Chowk or Rajiv Chowk, on the pretext of dropping them in Delhi. “Apart from the driver, two or three more persons posing as passengers would be sitting in the car. When the passenger would sit, they would take them to an isolated spot and rob them at gunpoint,” said an officer. enS