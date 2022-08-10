Delhi gurdwara priest offered US trip to sing kirtans, cheated; 1 held

A businessman was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly cheating a gurdwara’s head granthi on the pretext of taking him to the US for singing kirtans at functions. Police said the accused has been cheating other religious heads using the same modus operandi.

The accused, Sanjay Yadav, was arrested from Indore days after the granthi complained that he was cheated by the accused, said police. In the present case, the complainant, head granthi Baldev Singh (50), who works at Majnu Ka Tila Gurdwara, alleged that he was cheated of Rs 1.25 lakh.

Police said Singh complained that a man approached him and offered to take him to the US with the prospect of singing hymns at cultural and religious events across the country. The accused then took money from Singh on the pretext of visa fees and other documents.

A case was registered on July 30.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “We analysed all call details and money transactions made. We found that the accused was operating from different locations in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A team was sent there and multiple raids were conducted. We then checked footage of ATM booths that the accused was using to withdraw the money. Yadav was then apprehended on Sunday, he was using e-Mitra services for the money. He has been arrested now.”

Police said that during questioning, Yadav revealed that he used his son’s account for the transactions. He is allegedly involved in a similar case at Parliament Street police station in Delhi, and in Mumbai. He was caught with 10 mobile phones and fake IDs, said police.

According to police, Yadav was approaching his targets on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, posing as an affluent businessman with contacts in US and Canada. He would lure priests by offering them opportunities to sing hymns in the US and would then take money on the pretext of fees for visas and money exchange, police added.