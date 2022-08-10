scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Delhi gurdwara priest offered US trip to sing kirtans, cheated; 1 held

The accused, Sanjay Yadav, was arrested from Indore days after the granthi complained that he was cheated by the accused, said police. In the present case, the complainant, head granthi Baldev Singh (50), who works at Majnu Ka Tila Gurdwara, alleged that he was cheated of Rs 1.25 lakh.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 8:18:36 am
Delhi crimes, Majnu ka tilla, gurudwara majnu ka tilla, Latest Delhi news, Indian ExpressThe accused revealed that he used his son's account for the transactions. He is allegedly involved in a similar case at Parliament Street police station in Delhi, and in Mumbai. He was caught with 10 mobile phones and fake IDs, said police.

A businessman was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly cheating a gurdwara’s head granthi on the pretext of taking him to the US for singing kirtans at functions. Police said the accused has been cheating other religious heads using the same modus operandi.

The accused, Sanjay Yadav, was arrested from Indore days after the granthi complained that he was cheated by the accused, said police. In the present case, the complainant, head granthi Baldev Singh (50), who works at Majnu Ka Tila Gurdwara, alleged that he was cheated of Rs 1.25 lakh.

Police said Singh complained that a man approached him and offered to take him to the US with the prospect of singing hymns at cultural and religious events across the country. The accused then took money from Singh on the pretext of visa fees and other documents.
A case was registered on July 30.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “We analysed all call details and money transactions made. We found that the accused was operating from different locations in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A team was sent there and multiple raids were conducted. We then checked footage of ATM booths that the accused was using to withdraw the money. Yadav was then apprehended on Sunday, he was using e-Mitra services for the money. He has been arrested now.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against the dollar on a trade-...Premium
‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against the dollar on a trade-...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?Premium
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?

Police said that during questioning, Yadav revealed that he used his son’s account for the transactions. He is allegedly involved in a similar case at Parliament Street police station in Delhi, and in Mumbai. He was caught with 10 mobile phones and fake IDs, said police.

According to police, Yadav was approaching his targets on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, posing as an affluent businessman with contacts in US and Canada. He would lure priests by offering them opportunities to sing hymns in the US and would then take money on the pretext of fees for visas and money exchange, police added.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 08:18:36 am

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

3

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

4

Shrikant Tyagi got ‘vidhayak’ sticker from ex-MLA, will probe how he got police gunners, says Noida police chief

5

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

Featured Stories

Sandy forever
Sandy forever
More than medals
More than medals
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015
Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015
'Nitish Kumar's ultimate aim is to finish RJD': BJP Bihar president Sanja...
'Nitish Kumar's ultimate aim is to finish RJD': BJP Bihar president Sanja...
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

Premium
St Xavier’s Univ prof quits: ‘Forced to do so over Instagram photos’

St Xavier’s Univ prof quits: ‘Forced to do so over Instagram photos’

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’
Sajjid Chinoy at Explained Live

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’

Premium
AG writes to SC on counsel change, attempts to stop him from appearing
Wakf Board case

AG writes to SC on counsel change, attempts to stop him from appearing

FBI raid on Donald Trump home: the law, the action, the politics
Explained

FBI raid on Donald Trump home: the law, the action, the politics

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement