Delhi: Guard held for molesting girls at Gurgaon park

A security guard at a house in Gurgaon has been arrested for allegedly molesting young girls playing in a nearby park. According to police, a written complaint was received at the Palam Vihar police station regarding the matter Wednesday.

The complainant had alleged that a man employed as a security guard at a house near the park would molest the girls under the pretext of playing with them.

”An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, and the accused was arrested from the house he was guarding,” said Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurgaon Police.

“The accused confessed to the crime during questioning. He has stated that he went to the park to play with the children Wednesday and molested two girls while they were on the swings. He was produced in court Thursday and remanded in judicial custody,” he said.