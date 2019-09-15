Delhi govt to seek resident welfare associations help in anti-dengue drive

After a sustained campaign against vector-borne diseases, the Delhi government has reached out to resident welfare associations (RWAs) to bolster the campaign. Late last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the ongoing ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign, wherein he urged people to check their houses and surroundings for stagnant water for 10 minutes every Sunday for 10 weeks. As part of the latest outreach, the government is organising a convention of RWAs on September 24, which will be addressed by Kejriwal.

“Dengue and pollution — both are challenges that Delhi can overcome through people’s participation. I welcome RWAs to join the fight against both dengue and pollution,” Kejriwal tweeted Saturday.

On Friday, the government’s advisory body, Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission, signed an MOU with two umbrella bodies of RWAs, URJA and Citizens’ Alliance, in this regard.

“These bodies have pledged their full support to help the government in reaching out to RWAs under their fold and motivate them to join the campaign for prevention of vector-borne diseases — dengue and chikungunya…,” the government said in a statement.

Apart from RWA collectives, the government is also planning to partner with over 3,000 individual RWAs across the capital.

“RWAs who pledge their support will be urged to participate in the campaign… They will also encourage houses to maintain a dengue-free atmosphere and provide them with information on dengue,” the statement added.