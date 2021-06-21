Delhi govt to provide free Yoga classes from Oct 2

The CM said that Yoga can help people increase immunity and can also be beneficial during post-Covid complications. (file photo)

The Delhi government’s plan to provide free Yoga classes to people in the city is expected to kick off on October 2, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday.

He, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, inaugurated the Centre for Meditation and Yoga Sciences on Sunday, a day before International Yoga Day.

Around 450 people will be trained at the Centre, which was established by the government in collaboration with the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU).

As per the plan, a group of more than 20 people can reach out to the government, which will provide them a Yoga and a meditation trainer free of cost.

“From October 2, we will be able to initiate calls to people of Delhi and tell them that if they wish to learn Yoga in their surroundings/societies, the Delhi government will provide them the instructors free-of-cost,” Kejriwal said.

The CM said that Yoga can help people increase immunity and can also be beneficial during post-Covid complications.

“Yoga helps in cultivating high immunity and keeping people mentally and physically healthy. It plays an important role in dealing with post-Covid complications for those who faced an adverse infection,” he said.

While the main centre for this diploma course will be housed at DPSRU, several satellite centres will also be set up across Delhi schools, which will host two-hour evening sessions three days a week.