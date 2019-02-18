Delhi govt to meet hotel owners over ‘indiscriminate’ cancellation of fire NOCs

The Delhi government Monday is likely to meet an association of guesthouse owners, who have threatened to “shut” around 1,600 lodging facilities across the city, alleging “indiscriminate” cancellation of fire NOCs following the Karol Bagh hotel blaze that claimed 17 lives.

So far, the Delhi Fire Services has cancelled fire safety certificates of 71 guesthouses, including 14 on Sunday in Karol Bagh, over “non-compliance” of fire safety requirements. North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi said that as of Sunday evening, the civic body suspended health trade licences of 30 guesthouses, whose fire NOCs were also cancelled.

Arun Gupta, president of the Delhi Hotel Mahasangh, an umbrella body of the city’s hotels and guesthouses, said Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain called them for a meeting Monday. “It’s impossible for hotels and guesthouses that came up in the ’90s to follow norms that came after Delhi Master Plan 2021. If we are not given relief, we will shut down en masse,” Gupta said.