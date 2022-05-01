Delhi govt seeks suggestions from traders to select and redevelop five iconic markets

To select and redevelop five iconic markets in a phased manner, the Delhi government has invited suggestions and applications from traders and market associations. Traders have been asked to fill online forms and give suggestions about unique products, street foods or any other items that make their market iconic and eligible to be selected among the top five markets in Delhi for redevelopment.

“Under the Rozgar Budget 2022-23, (the) Delhi government will redevelop 5 selected markets from all over Delhi in phase-1. If you are a part of any historic and reputed market of Delhi and want your market to be selected in the first phase, please send your suggestions to the Delhi government via your market association,” read the invite by the government.

The government also asked the traders and market associations to identify five major infrastructure problems that need to be addressed and submit their suggestions to help the government to redevelop the area.

The last date to fill the suggestion form is May 6. The link to access the online form is available on the Delhi government’s official web portal.

“Request you to provide the following details as comprehensively as possible. This information will play a key role in helping us shortlist the markets,” said the communication.

According to officials, the government has already received several applications and suggestions from the traders and market associations from across the city.

“Delhi has all types of markets from wholesale to retail and deals in all kinds of items from clothing to electronic items. So, the government aims to redevelop these markets and provide job opportunities to lakhs of the young population. But we do not want to take any steps without involving the stakeholders. They know the nook and corner of the markets and the problems better than us,” said a senior official.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met traders and representatives from 40 market associations to speed up the market redevelopment and Delhi shopping festival project.

The market redevelopment and shopping festival initiatives will be taken up by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).