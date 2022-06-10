Delhi: Five months after launch, over 12,000 people join AAP govt’s free yoga classes

Around 12,000 residents across the national capital have signed up for free daily yoga classes under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme launched in January this year, officials said, adding that the classes are being conducted in around 500 Delhi parks.

“At present, the Yogshala programme started by the Delhi Government is running in around 506 parks of Delhi. And around 12,000 people are practicing yoga and meditation every morning,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had tweeted recently. “The Arvind Kejriwal government has made yoga a mass movement in Delhi.”

The Yogshala programme was announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in December 2021 and the free classes started from January with 400 instructors. The main aim of this ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ scheme was to make people lead a stress-free and healthy life.

Under this scheme, people or Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) can give a missed call to 9013585858 and get an instructor. The Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) provides the yoga instructors, for a group of maximum 25 people. While seeking an instructor, the group can select an open space or park near their house or colony.

Officials said they are still getting a lot of enquiries and the number of classes could go up in the coming days.

Under its Yogshala programme, the AAP government also provides free online yoga classes to Covid patients under home isolation to boost their immunity and keep them stress free.