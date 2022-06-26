Delhi Government to conduct special drive to resolve pending pension cases

To address issues being faced by pensioners due to administrative delays, the Delhi Government has decided to organise a special drive to resolve all pending cases related to pensions and avoid litigations, said officials.

According to officials, Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar held a meeting recently to review the grievances of pensioners and found that a large number of cases are pending due to administrative delays. Following this, he asked all departments to conduct a special drive and submit the status of pending pension cases every fortnight as well as the report to the Pension Cell of the Principal Accounts office.

“The review revealed that there is a sizeable number of grievances related to pending pension matters in many departments. Further, perusal of grievances related to pending pension matters received in the office of Delhi CS showed that unwanted avoidable hardship is being caused to retired government employees who gave long years of service to the government and at the end they are being made to suffer for reasons related to administrative delays, non-observance of already defined procedure for processing pension proposals,” said a government official.

The main reason behind the delay in deciding pension matters are delays in the issuance of retirement orders and submitting pension papers to the Principal Accounts Office.

“It has also been found that in most cases, the pension papers have been submitted in the nick of time causing delay in obtaining vigilance clearance for retirement purposes, especially in respect of Gazetted Officers. Besides, submission of incomplete forms/documents, including very common and petty lapses like missing signatures, thumb impression, attestation etc have been found causing delay,” added the official.

Officials said that the administrative delays have not only caused receipt of a number of pension-related grievances but have also led to a large number of court cases.

“Needless to say, besides causing harassment to the concerned retired officers/officials, avoidable litigation is frequently taking place, consuming precious time of Government departments. On analysing main reasons/causes for pendency of pension cases in the light of rules/ processes/ timelines defined on the subject matter, concerned administrative and accounts functionaries of the departments are required to pay adequate attention into delays, lapses, common discrepancies leading to pendency in pension cases,” read a circular signed by the Kulanand Joshi, Special Secretary, Services.

“This is despite the fact that all the administrative processes related

to pension matters have defined timelines which have been reiterated by Finance Department and other related offices from time to time,” read the circular further.

Officials added that the special drive was launched on June 15 and will go on till July 15. The chief secretary has also directed the Pension Cell of the Delhi Government to furnish a monthly report to the Services Department in the first week of every month giving details of pending pension cases with Pay and Account Offices and departments and giving reasons for pending disposal of the cases.

The departments have further been directed to carry out an exercise of verification and updation of all service books in respect of all officers and officials retiring by December 31, 2024, by August 15 this year. “With regard to pension cases, every HoD will furnish a status by July 15 to Services Department for kind perusal of the Chief Secretary,” said the services department.