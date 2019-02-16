Delhi: 1.4 lakh applications for EWS seats

The Delhi government has received close to 1.4 lakh applications for 45,000 seats reserved for those from the economically weaker section/disadvantaged groups (EWS/DG) and differently abled section in schools this session, sources said.

This is the highest number of applications received since a 25% quota for the categories was announced under RTE.

The application process ended Thursday. Officials said they are collating final data in terms of schools which have received the highest number of applications, and schools which received the lowest.

The first draw of lots will be conducted on February 27. The number of applications under the category has been increasing over the years. In 2016, 17, 73,000 applications were received. It jumped to 1.18 lakh in 2017-18 and 1.28 lakh in 2018-19.

Applications for EWS category were centralised in 2012. In 2016, the process was taken entirely online.