‘For transparency’: Delhi to compensate family of prisoner who dies unnatural death

Families of prisoners who die an unnatural death in Delhi’s jails will now be eligible for compensation ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 5 lakh, depending on the circumstances of death, officials said on Sunday. The Delhi government has notified the Scheme for Payment of Compensation on Account of Death of Prisoners in Delhi Prison, 2025, which will apply only to unnatural deaths in the Capital’s prisons.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the scheme, notified in accordance with National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRCI) guidelines, would ensure timely relief to affected families while strengthening administrative accountability. In a post on X, the CMO wrote, “Under the scheme notified by the Delhi government, Rs 7.5 lakh will be given as assistance in cases of death due to conflicts among prisoners or alleged beatings by jail staff, and Rs 5 lakh in cases of negligence or suicide. Deaths due to natural causes or illness will not be covered under this scheme.”
The statement quoted Gupta as saying, “This scheme will further strengthen transparency, accountability, human dignity, and the rule of law in the jail administration.”Any unnatural death, she added, in custody is an extremely serious matter requiring transparency, accountability and due process.
Negligence by prison authorities or staff or medical or paramedical personnel will be accounted for under the scheme. Deaths occurring during an escape from prison or lawful custody, and deaths caused by disasters or calamities will also not be covered.
In every case, officials said, the Jail Superintendent concerned will be required to submit the magisterial inquiry report, post-mortem report, final cause of death, the prisoner’s medical history and details of treatment provided before death to the Director General (Prisons), Delhi. These cases will then be reviewed by a committee headed by the Director General (Prisons), which will also include the Assistant Inspector General (Prisons), the Resident Medical Officer, the Deputy Controller (Accounts) and the Law Officer.
Based on the committee’s recommendation, a proposal for approval of compensation will go before the Administrative Secretary of the department. Once compensation is disbursed, the Jail Superintendent will inform the NHRC.