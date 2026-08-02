‘For transparency’: Delhi to compensate family of prisoner who dies unnatural death

The Delhi government has notified the Scheme for Payment of Compensation on Account of Death of Prisoners in Delhi Prison, 2025, which will apply only to unnatural deaths in the Capital’s prisons. (AI generated image)

Families of prisoners who die an unnatural death in Delhi’s jails will now be eligible for compensation ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 5 lakh, depending on the circumstances of death, officials said on Sunday. The Delhi government has notified the Scheme for Payment of Compensation on Account of Death of Prisoners in Delhi Prison, 2025, which will apply only to unnatural deaths in the Capital’s prisons.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the scheme, notified in accordance with National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRCI) guidelines, would ensure timely relief to affected families while strengthening administrative accountability. In a post on X, the CMO wrote, “Under the scheme notified by the Delhi government, Rs 7.5 lakh will be given as assistance in cases of death due to conflicts among prisoners or alleged beatings by jail staff, and Rs 5 lakh in cases of negligence or suicide. Deaths due to natural causes or illness will not be covered under this scheme.”