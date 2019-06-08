Delhi government misses targets for laying water pipelines, getting e-bus

The outcome budget 2019-2020 released by the Delhi government Friday revealed the poor state of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), with the average fleet utilisation falling from the targeted 87% to 84.63% in 2018-19. The government has set a target of operating the fleet at 90% for 2019-2020.

Advertising

As many as 3,897 DTC buses were operational in Delhi against the target of 4,176 in 2018-19. The number of operational buses in 2017-18 was 3,974. However, the average daily ridership of the public transporter improved slightly as it stood at 33 lakh against a target of 32.93 lakh in 2018-19. The target has been raised to 33.50 lakh in 2019-20.

The outcome budget, presented by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, was introduced in 2017-18 by the AAP government in Delhi. For the period 2018-19, it covered all major departments and agencies combined into eight major sectors. There are a total of 567 schemes which were evaluated on the basis of 2,220 output and 1,549 outcome indicators, with Sisodia calling it the “biggest achievement” of the government.

Similarly, AAP government’s ambitious project of procuring 1,000 e-buses to combat air pollution in the city has been delayed by at least a year due to the model code of conduct, stated the budget report.

Advertising

“As per the revised schedule, the bids will be received on July 10, 2019. The induction schedule of the buses will be delayed accordingly,” it said.

The government had approved calling tenders for the first batch of 385 full-electric buses on March 2 this year. The tenders were floated on March 10 but the process was interrupted due to the polls.

The government has managed to meet most of the targets in departments such as education and health.

Failing to meet the target of setting up water pipelines in 291 unauthorised colonies, the Delhi Jal Board laid pipelines in 144 colonies during the financial year 2018-19. There are a total of 1,665 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

For the coming year, the government has set a target of laying water pipelines in 151 unauthorised colonies, including the 147 pending from last year.