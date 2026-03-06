With the vision of making Delhi a global capital: Why PM Narendra Modi chose veteran diplomat and global citizen Taranjit Singh Sandhu to be LG of Delhi

Sixty-three-year-old Taranjit Singh Sandhu will be the second former diplomat to become the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, after Romesh Bhandari in the late 1980s.

Sandhu, who was India’s Ambassador to the United States from 2020 to 2024 and the BJP’s candidate for the Amritsar seat in the last Lok Sabha election, was assessed and vetted for the post “over several months”, political and bureaucratic sources aware of developments in this regard said.

The 1988-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) with close to four decades of experience in a range of diplomatic assignments was chosen “in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of New Delhi as a global capital”, the sources said.

Sindhu, a ‘shift’ in govt’s approach

The choice of Sandhu signals a “significant shift” in the government’s approach, priorities, and expectations from the office of the LG, a top government official said.

It marks a “break” from the pattern of appointing retired senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials to the post, chosen traditionally on the basis of their record of administrative efficiency.

Before the outgoing LG Vinai Kumar Saxena – who will now be LG of Ladakh – three retired IAS officers, Anil Baijal, Najeeb Jung, and Tejendra Khanna served successively in the post.

Political sources said that Sandhu, who had joined the BJP in March 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha election, had also been a frontrunner to fill one of the many vacancies that will arise in Rajya Sabha this year. In any case, accommodating Sandhu in a post “befitting his stature” had been only a matter of time, these sources said.

Story continues below this ad

“Delhi has been hosting significant global events such as the G20 Summit and the recent Global AI Summit not by accident, or only because of its status as India’s capital, but in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of transforming the city into a world capital,” a source said. “This is something that the Prime Minister mentioned in all his speeches in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections of 2025,” the source added.

According to this source, “The post of Delhi LG is not ceremonial like the position of Governors of states; it is much more hands-on, and requires not just physical presence but also proven experience in dealing with VIPs from across the political spectrum, visiting foreign dignitaries, senior members of foreign diplomatic corps, as well as potential international investors in India.”

Sandhu, the source said, fits the bill perfectly. He is considered close to the BJP’s national leadership and, by several accounts, to PM Modi personally. His appointment is being attributed to factors including his “command over the language of diplomatic dialogue”, his networking skills, and his extended exposure to a range of global players.

“Sandhu’s appointment suggests that the Centre has changed its view of Delhi after the formation of the BJP’s government in the city – from daily administration, the focus is now on growth and development, especially in terms of assets that can be showcased globally,” a senior BJP leader said.

Story continues below this ad

Sandhu, who belongs to a family of eminent educationists of Punjab – his grandfather was the Sikh religious and social reformer and Indian National Congress leader Teja Singh Samundri – and studied history at St Stephen’s College and international relations in JNU, is regarded as one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on US affairs.

Before being appointed Ambassador in Washington DC, he served as Deputy Chief of Mission in the Indian Embassy from July 2013 to January 2017, and as First Secretary (Political) with charge of liaison with the United States Congress from 1997 to 2000.

He was also at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York, from July 2005 to February 2009.

“The logic of Sandhu’s elevation to the post of Delhi LG cannot ignore the fact that communication, both internal and external, is likely to be a core responsibility for him over and above administration – which has been one of the foundations of his career,” another source said.

Story continues below this ad

“He was Officer on Special Duty (Press Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs from December 1995 to March 1997, which made him responsible for liaising with foreign media correspondents in India,” this source said. “This experience will be helpful in his dealings with global diplomatic interlocutors and potential investors going forward.”

Sandhu started his diplomatic career in the Indian Mission in Moscow, where he was Third Secretary (Political) / Second Secretary (Commercial). After the disintegration of the Soviet Union, Sandhu was sent to open a new Embassy in Ukraine, and served as Head of the Political and Administration Wings in the Indian mission in Kiev (Kyiv) from 1992 to 1994.

Sandhu was Joint Secretary (United Nations) from March 2009 to August 2011, and Joint Secretary (Administration) heading the Human Resource Division of the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. He also served as Consul General of India in Frankfurt from September 2011 to July 2013.

Before he assumed charge as Ambassador in Washington DC, Sandhu was High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka from January 2017 to January 2020. He had served at the High Commission in Colombo earlier too, as the Head of the Political Wing from December 2000 to September 2004.