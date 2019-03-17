Delhi: 4-year-old girl raped by tutor’s father

A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by her tutor’s father on Friday afternoon.

Advertising

A day later, the 53-year-old accused was arrested under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, the child’s mother told them that after school, the minor would go to her grandparents’ house, and then to the tutor’s residence across the road.

“When the minor’s mother went to pick her up from the tuition class, she saw that the child had a towel around her waist. When she enquired about it, she was told that the child had soiled her pants and had been given a towel to wear. The mother told police that the minor girl later told her about the alleged incident, and she decided to approach police,” said a senior police officer.

Advertising

The child is currently recuperating at a hospital. On Saturday, Swati Maliwal, chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, paid her a visit.

Police said the accused is being questioned and will be produced before a Delhi court in the coming week.