As garbage piles up, striking EDMC workers refuse to back down

Several areas of East Delhi saw garbage strewn across the streets, as a faction of sanitation workers are on strike since the last 10 days over long-standing issues, including non-payment of salaries, arrears and health benefits.

Workers of MCD Swachhta Karamchari Union, headed by AAP MLA Sanjay Gahlot, said the strike will continue and they will also hold a dharna outside CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence as well as the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) headquarter in Patparganj.

“None of the political parties are interested in our welfare… This time we will not relent until our demands are met,” a worker said.

Areas affected by the strike include Lakshmi Nagar, Geeta Colony, Shakarpur, Laxmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar and parts of Mayur Vihar.

President of East Delhi RWAs Joint Front, B S Vohra, said, “Almost all the roads are filled with stinking garbage, amid the potholes. It is dangerous even to walk and drive, and we have to cover our faces to avoid the stench,” he said.

“We are also worried due to the rise in malaria cases this year. The garbage spread all over, at this time, will definitely escalate the problem of vector-borne diseases in East Delhi,” Vohra said.

Since 2015, sanitation workers of the East civic body have gone on strike eight times over similar demands. According to sources, both the East and North civic bodies need a Rs 7,000-crore bailout package to pull them out of the financial crisis.

A senior official claimed, “The condition of EDMC is such that apart from sanitation workers, others, too, have not got their salary for the last two months. We have repeatedly pleaded with the Delhi government to help us financially, but nothing has happened.”

