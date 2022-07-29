scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Delhi gangster Ankit Gujjar’s death: CBI arrests two Tihar jail officers

According to the CBI, Ankit Gujjar was allegedly beaten up by the jail staff after the gangster resisted being shifted to another ward, and he later died in his cell.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 11:15:15 am
The CBI, in a report before the Delhi High Court, has said that Gujjar was illegally using a mobile phone number inside the jail to contact his family and friends to make requests for transfer of payments to various persons, including jail officers.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the assistant superintendent and jail warder of Tihar Jail in the case pertaining to the alleged murder of gangster Ankit Gujjar, 29,

by prison officials inside the jail last year, the agency said.

An officer said the arrested men have been identified as Dinesh Dabas, suspended assistant superintendent and Deepak Chikara, suspended head warder. Both were arrested a few days ago. The CBI is still probing the role of other jail officials. Two months ago, the former deputy superintendent of Tihar Jail, Narender Meena, was arrested in connection with the case.

The CBI said that following the recovery of a phone and other contraband from Gujjar’s cell in August last year, he was instructed to be shifted to another ward, which the gangster allegedly resisted, leading to a fight with deputy superintendent Meena. Gujjar and two other inmates were allegedly beaten up by the jail staff and Gujjar later died in his cell, they added. After the incident, Meena, two assistant superintendents and a jail warder were suspended by the jail administration, officers said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

Gujjar, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, had allegedly killed BJP leader Vijay Pandit outside his Dadri home in 2014 along with three other associates and was arrested in 2015. His name has also cropped up in 22 other cases, including eight cases of murder and extortion.

The CBI, in a report before the Delhi High Court, has said that Gujjar was illegally using a mobile phone number inside the jail to contact his family and friends to make requests for transfer of payments to various persons, including jail officers.

Also read |Ankit Gujjar used phone inside Tihar to make requests for money transfers: CBI

The mobile number was used in 10 different handsets, according to the CBI, between June and August 2021 while Gujjar was in judicial custody in Tihar. One person received Rs 3.50 lakh from three different men “in the months of June-July 2021 for delivering to jail staff on behalf of Ankit Gujjar”, the report said. It also mentions the name of two head warders of Central Jail 3 to whom the money was allegedly delivered.

Regarding the transfers of Rs 1.44 lakh made by Gujjar’s brother through Paytm, the court was told that the money was routed through different people and ultimately allegedly reached either other inmates or jail staff.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The court, last year, transferred the murder case to the CBI after hearing the petition filed by Gujjar’s mother Geeta through advocate Mehmood Pracha. While transferring the case, Justice Mukta Gupta had said in September 2021 that it was a very serious offence which requires an in-depth investigation to unearth the alleged extortions taking place in the prison.

The CBI, in its report, said they examined 113 witnesses in the case and the probe focused on the murder of Gujjar, negligence in providing him medical treatment, connivance of a jail official in not allowing the police to enter the jail, non-functioning of CCTV cameras, and also the demand of money by jail officials.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

2

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

3

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

4

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

5

Congress leader’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark sets off Smriti-Sonia storm in House

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

Premium
No open waters, roads: Team India beats odds to make triathlon debut

No open waters, roads: Team India beats odds to make triathlon debut

Meghalaya: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader's house

Meghalaya: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader's house

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities
Opinion

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities

Premium
On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due
Delhi Confidential

On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records
Q3 results

Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records

Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?
Koffee with Karan S7

Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?

Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies
In Mumbai

Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement