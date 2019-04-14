Delhi: Four open fire at dhaba owner, held

Four call centre employees were arrested for allegedly opening fire on a 24-year-old dhaba owner in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar. According to police, one of the accused had an argument with the dhaba owner for the use of abusive language.

DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said the accused have been identified as Mohammed Adil (21), Mohammed Faez (18), Mohammed Mustaqueem (20), and Umed Ali (20). “Adil’s father is a registered criminal in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr and his elder brother is lodged in Tihar jail. We have recovered two country-made pistols from their possession,” Singh said.

On April 6, Adil went with his friends to an eatery and left behind his phone on charge. His phone was allegedly taken by the dhaba owner, Gaurav Pawar, who asked his employees to share his number with anyone who came looking for the phone.

“Adil came the next day and took Pawar’s number, who was away. Adil then called him up and started abusing him for taking the phone with him,” a senior officer said.

On April 8, Adil returned to collect his phone from Pawar. They entered into a heated argument after Pawar asked why he had used abusive language.

“He left the dhaba and returned with three friends, who were armed with pistols. They fired four rounds at him. One hit Pawar’s right arm and the other three missed him,” an officer said.