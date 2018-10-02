Delhi: For students, day of exam takes a traumatic turn in Jahangirpuri

At the coaching centre in Jahangirpuri, Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) At the coaching centre in Jahangirpuri, Monday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The 17-year-old boy had a compartment in his political science exam this year, and was nervous about Monday’s improvement exam. After a quick reading of important topics, the boy turned up at Ankit Sagar’s house and took the keys to the coaching centre so he could reach early for the morning class.

Then came a 17-year-old girl, followed by a masked man. As the boy waited, he heard Ankit’s footsteps, and a loud bang.

READ | Teacher shot dead at coaching centre, family claims killed over relationship

The boy went out and saw his teacher’s body slumped to the ground, a gunshot wound at the back of his head. His classmate cried in shock; the masked gunman was nowhere to be seen.

For 40 minutes, Ankit’s body lay on the floor, while the boy was taken to his house by his elder brother. The girl was taken to the police station to record her statement as an eyewitness, while the boy prepared for his exam. “It is going to be difficult,” he said. An officer said: “The last thing the girl student saw was Ankit smiling at her and then the gunshot went off. She is traumatised.” A 17-year-old girl said, “He taught us political science… he was patient and kind.”

Ankit used to teach at the coaching centre with his brother Jai Pravesh till around five years ago, when he decided to open his own one.

Pravesh said it was one of his students Ankit fell in love with around a decade ago. “It took us years to find out that he was in love with her. It took a lot of effort for him to set up his own coaching institute,” Pravesh said.

