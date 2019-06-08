Delhi: For feedback on free Metro plan, AAP slots 1,000 sabhas

The Aam Aadmi Party will hold 1,000 public meetings across the capital in the next seven days to get feedback on the proposal to make travel on the Metro and buses free for women.

The decision was taken in a meeting attended by MLAs, councillors and office bearers of the women’s wing of the party, at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A detailed feedback report will be collated at the end of the week from surveys and interactions during the meetings.

“The MLAs, councillors and women’s wing will hold meetings in their respective areas to get public feedback on the issue. A total of 1,000 meetings would be held in the next seven days. All MLAs, councillors and office bearers of the women’s wing have been given a target of 10 meetings each,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Party workers will talk to residents in their areas and take notes. One question will be whether residents support the scheme and, if they do, why.

They will also be asked if they agree with the “BJP’s opposition” to the scheme. If someone says they do, their reason will also be noted down.

“The BJP has been opposing the move in different ways. The idea is to explain the scheme, and understand the public’s view,” Sisodia added.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal had announced that his government wants to make travel for women free in DTC and cluster buses as well as the Delhi Metro.

The move, which comes a few months ahead of the Assembly polls in the capital, was criticised by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Thursday.

“We believe that this is a historic proposal and it will not only strengthen women’s security in Delhi but also contribute towards their empowerment. Women who could not pursue jobs due to travelling costs will now be able to do so. This will add to Delhi’s economy,” Sisodia said.