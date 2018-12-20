Delhi: In a first, elevated road network to come up below 3 new lines

In a first, Delhi government has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to create an elevated road network below three of its upcoming lines under Phase IV of the mass transit project.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday said that the three roads will be constructed under the elevated section of Metro lines on four areas.

“The roads will run under the elevated sections of the Rithala-Bawana-Narela line, Janakpuri West-RK Ashram line, and Mukundpur-Maujpur line. The entire cost will be borne by the Delhi government… the project will be executed by the DMRC,” he said.

The proposal, according to officials, was floated after they realised that it is nearly impossible to make new roads below Metro lines after they are fully constructed.

The Delhi government cabinet also cleared Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s proposal to buy 334 Metro train coaches to meet the demand of increased traffic on the existing Metro lines.

“The project proposal approved by the cabinet includes 334 additional rolling stocks required to meet the increased Metro traffic in the existing phase I, II and III. This decision will allow the DMRC to add coaches to existing trains and run new trains depending on the rush. The DMRC can decide how and where to add coaches to the existing trains, depending on technical feasibility,” a statement issued by the government said.