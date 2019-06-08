Delhi: Fire at Jeevan Deep building, 100 people evacuated

By Jignasa Sinha

Over 100 people were rescued from Jeevan Deep Building at Parliament Street Friday evening after a fire broke out inside a storeroom on the fourth floor.

The incident took place at 5 pm and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rushed seven fire tenders to the spot.

Fire chief Atul Garg said, “Prima facie, it appears a short-circuit caused the fire.”

S K Dua, divisional head of the DFS, said that while 50 people were rescued from the fourth floor, another 70-80 were rushed out of their offices on the third and fifth floors.

“We deployed 30 personnel to douse the fire. The smoke in the storeroom on the fourth floor spread to other parts of the building… people couldn’t see. We had to break a few glass windows to let out the smoke,” he said.

Mahesh Kumar (55), a security official said, “I was blinded by the smoke… the fire spread and burnt several files.”