Despite FIR, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari returns to break East MCD seal, stopped

The Delhi Police has registered a case against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for allegedly breaking the lock of a sealed house in Gokulpuri area, said a senior officer on Tuesday. The action was taken after the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) filed a complaint with police, citing news reports that the northeast Delhi MP Sunday tampered with the seal of a dairy that was shut down for running illegally.

The property in northeast Delhi was sealed as it was being used as a “dairy facility”, and was allegedly operating in violation of the Delhi Master Plan, the EDMC said. DCP (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We have registered an FIR and started our investigation. We will take appropriate legal action after investigation.”

Tiwari, however, went to Gokulpuri village again on Tuesday, with the intention of breaking the seal, along with party workers and locals. However, in the presence of heavy police force, the municipal administration stopped him. “My protest is against prejudiced action of those officials who are sealing illegally. We are not against sealing, but the policy of pick and choose. If sealing action is to be taken, then it should be against illegal construction on public land, and it should start from Yamuna bank,” Tiwari said.

Based on the EDMC complaint, the case against Tiwari was registered under IPC Section 188 and relevant provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the officer said. The section pertains to disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant, and punishment under it can be for a maximum of six months in prison, and a fine.

When asked why, as a public representative, he is breaking the law, Tiwari said that the sealing at the Gokulpuri property was done illegally. “There were people living there, and the officials sealed it on the pretext of a dairy being run there,” he said.

