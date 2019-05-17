Faridabad : FIR against 3 from Faridabad college for ‘sexual harassment’

An associate professor, a junior lab assistant and a peon of a government college in Faridabad were suspended and an FIR registered against them after a student alleged they sexually harassed girls “with the temptation of passing in papers”. The FIR was registered following media reports, police said.

Advertising

“Police found out about the matter through reports published in two newspapers. Prior to this, no complaint had been received and the victim had also not contacted us directly,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“Taking note of the matter, Commissioner of Police gave directions to register an FIR at Sector 16 women’s police station… an investigation is underway. Attempts are also being made to contact the victim,” he said.

In a letter submitted to the principal of the college, the victim has alleged that the accused would take out students “with the temptation of passing in papers” and then allegedly sexually harass them, said police. If they tried to resist, the accused would allegedly threaten to “ruin” them by crossing answers on their answer sheets.

Advertising

The Haryana Higher Education Department has also taken note of the incident and suspended the three accused on the basis of a “primary report”. The high-level inquiry committee formed to probe the matter has also been directed to submit its report within a week.

Elaborating on this in Chandigarh Thursday, the spokesperson of the Department of Education said, “A student of a government college in Faridabad had submitted a complaint to the principal regarding a matter of sexual harassment, after which the principal formed a committee of five female staff members and sought a report.”

“Seeing the seriousness of the matter, the Director of the Higher Education Department… summoned the report and, on the basis of it (the three accused) were suspended. The investigation has been handed to the State Sexual Harassment Committee, which has been directed to submit a complete report within one week, on the basis of which further departmental disciplinary action can be taken,” said the spokesperson.