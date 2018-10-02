Delhi: East civic body seeks to impeach commissioner

Meanwhile, hundreds of sanitation workers gathered outside the East Corporation headquarters on Monday, demanding regularisation of jobs, insurance and health cards. Meanwhile, hundreds of sanitation workers gathered outside the East Corporation headquarters on Monday, demanding regularisation of jobs, insurance and health cards.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) is reeling under yet another crisis with workers refusing to end their strike, political leaders demanding impeachment of the commissioner — who has gone on leave — and residents facing the brunt with garbage strewn across the roadside and colony lanes.

Leader of the House, Nirmal Jain, Monday said that Commissioner Ranveer Singh has been transferred. The commissioner, however, did not confirm this. The East civic body had called a special House session on Monday to seek “impeachment of the commissioner”. Mayor Bipin Bihari Singh had said that the ongoing strike by sanitation workers and refusal by the commissioner to take corrective steps has led to the crisis.

Sources claimed that the Commissioner and Mayor have been at loggerheads for several months over different issues, including transfer posting of officials, politicians asking officials to go slow on the sealing drive and the FIR against BJP Delhi president Manoj Tiwari after he broke the seal of a house in Gokulpuri recently. Mayor Singh said, “We are hopeful that the new commissioner will end the crisis.”

Asked how a new commissioner will deal with the crisis when the East civic body does not have funds to pay the workers, Singh said: “It is not just about money. The sanitation workers’ demands could have been fulfilled by regularising their jobs.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of sanitation workers gathered outside the East Corporation headquarters on Monday, demanding regularisation of jobs, insurance and health cards. Delhi Pradesh Swachata Workers’ Union president, Sanjay Gahlot, said, “This time its aar-paar ki ladai. We have been asked to end our strike several times in the past, but nothing concrete has happened.”

