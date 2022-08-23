Delhi: Dwarka police arrest man for cyberstalking woman

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Dwarka cyber police on August 20 for allegedly creating a fake social media profile with obscene descriptions and photos of a woman and sending obscene messages and photos to her after she ignored his messages on social media.

The police identified the accused as Mahaveer Singh, a vendor who sells plastic goods, and added that his brother used to stay in the same building as the woman years ago.

A complaint had been filed at the Cyber Police Station against an unknown person for creating a fake social media profile with obscene descriptions and photos of the woman, and two social media accounts with her name. Obscene photos and messages were also sent to the woman, the complaint said. A case was subsequently registered under Sections 67/67A (punishment for electronically transmitting obscenity in electronic form/sexual act in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act on August 20.

After details of the fake social media accounts were obtained and analysed, the accused was located and caught from Mahavir Enclave, police said.

“The accused’s brother used to reside on the first floor of the same building as the complainant on rent 8-9 years ago and he had known her since then. He created fake social media profiles using her photos and uploaded them after she did not reply to his messages on social media,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.

Two smartphones and SIM cards used in the crime were seized, police added.