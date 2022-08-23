scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Delhi: Dwarka police arrest man for cyberstalking woman

A 32-year-old man created a fake social media profile with obscene descriptions and photos of a woman and sent her obscene messages and photos after she ignored his messages on social media, police said

Cyber stalking, online stalkingA complaint had been filed at the Cyber Police Station against an unknown person for creating a fake social media profile with obscene descriptions and photos of the woman, and two social media accounts with her name. Obscene photos and messages were also sent to the woman, the complaint said. (file)

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Dwarka cyber police on August 20 for allegedly creating a fake social media profile with obscene descriptions and photos of a woman and sending obscene messages and photos to her after she ignored his messages on social media.

The police identified the accused as Mahaveer Singh, a vendor who sells plastic goods, and added that his brother used to stay in the same building as the woman years ago.

A complaint had been filed at the Cyber Police Station against an unknown person for creating a fake social media profile with obscene descriptions and photos of the woman, and two social media accounts with her name. Obscene photos and messages were also sent to the woman, the complaint said. A case was subsequently registered under Sections 67/67A (punishment for electronically transmitting obscenity in electronic form/sexual act in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act on August 20.

After details of the fake social media accounts were obtained and analysed, the accused was located and caught from Mahavir Enclave, police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

“The accused’s brother used to reside on the first floor of the same building as the complainant on rent 8-9 years ago and he had known her since then. He created fake social media profiles using her photos and uploaded them after she did not reply to his messages on social media,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.

Two smartphones and SIM cards used in the crime were seized, police added.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 02:07:56 pm
Next Story

Supreme Court says debate on ‘freebie’ issue important for country’s welfare

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

Explained | The shortage of hostel rooms at AIIMS spotlighted by student's death

Explained | The shortage of hostel rooms at AIIMS spotlighted by student's death

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; may miss Asia Cup

Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; may miss Asia Cup

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Why is North Korea aiming to strengthen ties with Russia?

Why is North Korea aiming to strengthen ties with Russia?

Can diabetes medicine metformin improve Covid-19 outcomes?

Can diabetes medicine metformin improve Covid-19 outcomes?

Laal Singh Chaddha now the highest-grossing Hindi film at international BO

Laal Singh Chaddha now the highest-grossing Hindi film at international BO

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement