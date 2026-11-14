Face wash, body lotion seized as 2 illegal cosmetics units busted in Delhi

Face wash and body lotion were among the cosmetic products allegedly being manufactured illegally at two unlicensed units in Outer Delhi’s Pooth Khurd that were raided by the Drugs Control department on Thursday, according to officials. Stocks of cosmetic products, machinery, equipment, and raw materials were seized during the operation, they added.
The Delhi government said the raids were conducted on the instructions of Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh as part of its efforts to strengthen regulatory enforcement and safeguard public health. “The Delhi government is committed to ensuring that every product available to consumers meets the prescribed standards of safety and quality. Manufacturing cosmetic products without a valid licence is a serious violation of the law and cannot be permitted. Such unauthorised activities not only undermine the regulatory framework but may also put consumers’ health and safety at risk,” Singh said.
He said the Drugs Control department has stepped up its enforcement efforts and is taking strict action against those found violating the law. “Our priority is to protect citizens from unsafe and unauthorised products and ensure accountability across the sector,” he added.
Recovery during raids
With reference to the Pooth Khurd raid, officials said that both premises were allegedly engaged in the manufacturing and packaging of cosmetic products without valid manufacturing licences in violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Cosmetics Rules, 2020.
At one of the premises, officials found products marketed under the brand name ‘Ghar Soaps Ayurveda + Science’. These included Magic Face Wash, Magic Bar and other cosmetics.
At the second unit, illegally manufactured products such as ‘Feel Plus Ultra Definition Liquid Foundation’ and ‘SHFFO Almond & Vitamin E Body Lotion’ were found.
According to officials, the enforcement operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Drugs Controllers on Thursday. Legal samples of the products were collected for testing and analysis.
Specimen samples were also drawn for verification of their genuineness from the respective manufacturers. The remaining stock of cosmetic products, along with machinery, equipment, raw materials, semi-finished products and packaging materials, was seized and taken into possession, officials said.
The legal samples collected during the raids are being forwarded to the Government Analyst, Delhi, for testing and analysis. Officials said that further investigation is underway, and necessary legal proceedings will be initiated in accordance with the applicable provisions of law.