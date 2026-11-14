Face wash, body lotion seized as 2 illegal cosmetics units busted in Delhi

Face wash and body lotion were among the cosmetic products allegedly being manufactured illegally at two unlicensed units in Outer Delhi’s Pooth Khurd that were raided by the Drugs Control department on Thursday, according to officials. Stocks of cosmetic products, machinery, equipment, and raw materials were seized during the operation, they added.

The Delhi government said the raids were conducted on the instructions of Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh as part of its efforts to strengthen regulatory enforcement and safeguard public health. “The Delhi government is committed to ensuring that every product available to consumers meets the prescribed standards of safety and quality. Manufacturing cosmetic products without a valid licence is a serious violation of the law and cannot be permitted. Such unauthorised activities not only undermine the regulatory framework but may also put consumers’ health and safety at risk,” Singh said.