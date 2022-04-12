Delhi draft master plan to be approved soon, says DDA

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has said its advisory council has reviewed the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 and the document will be placed before the urban body’s authority in a meeting in the coming weeks, which will be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

After its nod, the MPD-2041 will be forwarded to the central government for its approval and notification in the gazette of India. The draft plan incorporates nearly 33,000 objections and suggestions received from the public, officials said.

A senior DDA official said that creating extensive transport infrastructure, affordable housing for all, a healthy environment and a 24-hour city with a night-time economy, and checking unauthorised colonies and pollution are part of the draft that have been laid out. The city’s vision document for the next 20 years covers the policies of environment, economy, mobility, heritage, culture, and public spaces.

The draft document was approved by the authority in its meeting held on April 13, 2021, and published by it in the gazette of India on June 9 last year for inviting objections and suggestions. The DDA had received about 33,000 objections and suggestions on the draft master plan during that period of 75 days, the statement said.

A board of inquiry, headed by the vice-chairman of the DDA, had heard and considered the objections and suggestions of the public on the draft since October 18, when the first round of hearing had begun online. As many as 14 meetings of the board were held in October and November.

Important urban and development-related issues in the form of objections and suggestions were submitted by the general public, civil societies, NGOs, RWAs, market associations, federations, professional bodies, government agencies, political members, etc, the statement said. Based on the objections and suggestions, certain modifications were suggested by the board in the draft MPD-2041, it added.

Issues related to permissibility of grocery shops in residential areas, and height of hospitals and educational institutions, migrant labourers, street vendors, and residents of unauthorised, resettlement and JJ colonies, air and water pollution, cleaning of river Yamuna, traffic congestion, parking issues and city’s heritage, among others, were raised in these hearings.