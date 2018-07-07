Delhi: Doorstep delivery and signature bridge, govt begins project push

Kejriwal said, “As per the powers we have, I have ordered that all objections be overruled in doorstep delivery of ration. We want that ration reaches each and every home….” Kejriwal said, “As per the powers we have, I have ordered that all objections be overruled in doorstep delivery of ration. We want that ration reaches each and every home….”

“Zindagi hi sangharsh hai,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, setting the tone for the government in the aftermath of the Supreme Court verdict, as it released funds to clear the path for key policies, including doorstep delivery of ration and the delayed Signature Bridge.Kejriwal, who met L-G Anil Baijal during the day, said, “On the issue that the L-G is bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers, that the L-G’s approval isn’t required for each file, he agreed… so now, the proposals which were stuck will start taking place.”

Before the meeting, Kejriwal had approved doorstep delivery of ration and ordered the food department to implement it immediately. Kejriwal said, “As per the powers we have, I have ordered that all objections be overruled in doorstep delivery of ration. We want that ration reaches each and every home….” Earlier, Baijal had objected to the plan and asked AAP to consult the Centre.

The CM also claimed that the L-G had agreed that the orders no longer needed his consent. But the L-G office later clarified, “It is reiterated that since the file on this subject was returned in March 2018, suggesting to seek approval of Centre… the same has not been re-submitted and has been pending with the elected government. Any references to comments made by Hon’ble L-G in this regard would be misleading.”

In a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee chaired by deputy CM Manish Sisodia, two more projects were cleared — the final installation of the Signature Bridge and construction of academic and hostel blocks of Delhi Technical University.

“Signature bridge will be completed by October, and two new academic blocks and three new hostels in DTU Have been cleared. This will add nearly 3,000 students,” Sisodia said. The EFC approved the PWD proposal for completion of construction work of Signature Bridge at Wazirabad at a revised total estimated cost of Rs 1,518 crore.

The EFC also approved the Directorate of Training & Technical Education proposal for construction of first stage of phase II at Delhi Technological University at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 292 crore, said an official.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App