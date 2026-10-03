CCTV cameras in only 2% of Delhi Development Authority parks, shows audit

Just 16 of the 736, or two percent, parks managed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) have CCTV surveillance, found an audit conducted by the authority in the aftermath of the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in one of its parks last month.

Following this audit, which was ordered by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the DDA has categorised 190 of 736, or one-fourth, parks operated by it as ‘high risk.’

According to a DDA official, ‘high risk’ parks include those in which issues such as ‘night-time infiltration,’ ‘local nuisance,’ encroachment, ‘crime-prone surroundings,’ dense forest areas and drug related activities have been identified.