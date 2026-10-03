CCTV cameras in only 2% of Delhi Development Authority parks, shows audit

Just 16 of the 736, or two percent, parks managed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) have CCTV surveillance, found an audit conducted by the authority in the aftermath of the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in one of its parks last month.
Following this audit, which was ordered by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the DDA has categorised 190 of 736, or one-fourth, parks operated by it as ‘high risk.’
According to a DDA official, ‘high risk’ parks include those in which issues such as ‘night-time infiltration,’ ‘local nuisance,’ encroachment, ‘crime-prone surroundings,’ dense forest areas and drug related activities have been identified.
Parks flagged as ‘high risk’ by the authority include Aastha Kunj — where the 17-year-old was gangraped on September 21 — green area at Hastsal, District Park Hauz Khas, green area at Maa Anandmayi Marg, Sanjay Lake, Jahanpanah City Forest, Ridge and forest areas, and biodiversity parks along the Yamuna floodplains.
The Indian Express had reported about the pitch darkness because of lack of functioning lamps and the absence of CCTV cameras in the 142-acre Aastha Kunj Park. The report had also highlighted that several parks, including District Park Hauz Khas and Bonta Park near the Northern Ridge, lack proper lighting, even at night.
The DDA said in a statement that high-risk parks are “being addressed on an immediate basis.” Further, it identified another 258 parks as ‘medium-risk’ and 288 as ‘low-risk.’
The internal audit found that CCTV cameras are functioning in only 16 of the DDA’s parks. Based on the audit, DDA also identified another 323 parks for installing new CCTVs.
On dark spots, it identified 520 parks which require additional lighting provisions, of which 231 have been taken up for “immediate provision.” DDA also identified 163 parks with issues in gates and access security, where unlockable gates need to be converted into lockable ones.
It also found boundary-related vulnerabilities in 399 parks, and said that repair of missing grill work has since been addressed in 233 of these.
On remedial measures, DDA said that it is carrying out night patrolling in 245 major parks in the Capital.
“Large parks have been provided with bike patrolling for faster coverage, with hooters where required, to ensure quick response to incidents. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are under progress for patrolling, guard performance, supervisor accountability, attendance, reporting and police coordination,” said an official.
It also stated that it has activated biometric attendance of security guards in 602 parks, adding that it will be expanded to all DDA parks. Further, DDA said, meetings led by senior officials are underway with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to identify park-specific safety concerns.