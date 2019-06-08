Despite Kejriwal’s order, work on PWD roads slow

Despite Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ultimatum to the Public Works Department last year to complete road repair work by December 15, the department has faltered in many areas, Delhi government’s 2019-20 outcome budget released Friday revealed.

While work on the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road has been completed, many other roads are still in disrepair. With complaints pouring in from different parts of the city, the PWD had allocated Rs 50 crore to strengthen Rohtak Road. However, work is yet to begin. The department claimed it sent estimates of Rs 46 crore in 2016 to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, but did not receive sanction.

Around 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras were to be installed at important locations. But the PWD failed to meet this target as well. “The work has been awarded to Bharat Electronics Limited and was started,” the report said.

Repairs of bridges and flyovers is half done, while 6,101 of 7,458 LED lights have been installed at dark spots.