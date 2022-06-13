Delhi: Demand for international driving permits picks up pace, most issued for US and Canada

With the ease of restrictions on international travel and the cases of Covid-19 under control, the demand for International Driving Permits (IDP) has picked up the pace and has reached the pre-pandemic period, said officials of the transport department of Delhi adding that a large number of permits this year has been issued for the US and Canada till June 7.

According to government data, the transport department of Delhi issued 4,286 IDPs from February till June 7. In June alone, the transport department issued 439 IDPs to residents of Delhi who had moved abroad to study, work, and other business purposes. Of the international permits issued this year, 1,150 were issued for the United States and 986 were issued for Canada.

“Due to Covid restrictions and the increasing number of Covid cases, the international driving permits were stopped for some time and the numbers lowered when the process resumed following curbs. But, with the third wave coming under control, the requests for IDPs have increased since February. The number rose within a few months,” said a transport department official.

Besides the US and Canada, about 442 Delhi residents were issued IDPs for driving four-wheelers in Great Britain and 335 for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 116 for France, and 111 permits for Ireland, showed data.

As many as 2,421 and 4,825 international driving permits were issued in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Data also shows that the transport department issued 9,142 IDPs in 2018 and 10,040 in 2019. Officials said if the situation is normal, the number of permits will reach to pre-Covid times.

Around 88 countries are eligible for international driving permits. The IDPs are issued by various zonal offices of the state transport authority and they are valid for one year, said officials.