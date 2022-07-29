Delhi: Delimitation committee seeks latest voters’ data from EC

A meeting on the delimitation of wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on Thursday and it was decided that the services of Geospatial Delhi Limited (GSDL) will be availed to map the areas and Election Commission officials were directed to provide latest voters’ data.

Officials from the delimitation committee, Election Commission, Directorate of Census Operations and divisional commissioners took part in the meeting.

“The average size of the ward would be around 65,000, with a margin of plus or minus 10,000…This figure was taken based on Census data and voters’ data by the Election Commission,” said a senior official, who was part of the meeting.

The instructions have been sent to the Census office, GSDL and divisional commissioners to assist in all possible ways, the official said, adding that the Delhi election office will provide booth-wise polling data and maps of all Assembly constituencies.

Each Delhi Assembly constituency will have not less than three wards, and the boundary of the ward will be within the boundary of the MLA constituency and shall not cross it.

The boundary of the ward should be clearly defined along roads, drains and railway lines so that there is no confusion, officials were told in the meeting. It was also agreed that a colony or slum cluster would be kept within a ward so that there is no division thereof between wards.

The delimitation committee, which was constituted on July 8, is required to complete the exercise and submit its report within four months from the date of its constitution. The three-member committee is led by State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev and includes Pankaj Kumar Singh, joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Randhir Sahay, additional commissioner, MCD.

The number of seats reserved for members of the Scheduled Caste shall bear the same ratio to the total number of seats as the population of Scheduled Castes bears to the total population of Delhi, as per the delimitation rules.

The number of reserved seats will have to be re-calculated based on Delhi’s total population with overall percentage of SCs in Delhi at 16.73%. Apart from this, at least 50% of the wards will be reserved for women.

The unified MCD formally came into existence on May 22 with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as its special officer and commissioner respectively. The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit’s tenure as the chief minister. It was recently reunified by merging the three civic bodies – North, South and East.

The Parliament passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on April 5 to unify the three civic bodies. According to the bill, the unification will ensure synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources.

The three erstwhile corporations comprised 272 wards – 104 each in the North and South corporations and 64 in the East corporation.