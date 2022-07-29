scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Delhi: Delimitation committee seeks latest voters’ data from EC

Officials from the delimitation committee, Election Commission, Directorate of Census Operations and divisional commissioners took part in the meeting.

Written by Abhinav Rajput | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 1:44:29 pm
“The average size of the ward would be around 65,000, with a margin of plus or minus 10,000...This figure was taken based on Census data and voters’ data by the Election Commission,” said a senior official, who was part of the meeting. (File)

A meeting on the delimitation of wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was held on Thursday and it was decided that the services of Geospatial Delhi Limited (GSDL) will be availed to map the areas and Election Commission officials were directed to provide latest voters’ data.

Officials from the delimitation committee, Election Commission, Directorate of Census Operations and divisional commissioners took part in the meeting.

“The average size of the ward would be around 65,000, with a margin of plus or minus 10,000…This figure was taken based on Census data and voters’ data by the Election Commission,” said a senior official, who was part of the meeting.

The instructions have been sent to the Census office, GSDL and divisional commissioners to assist in all possible ways, the official said, adding that the Delhi election office will provide booth-wise polling data and maps of all Assembly constituencies.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

Each Delhi Assembly constituency will have not less than three wards, and the boundary of the ward will be within the boundary of the MLA constituency and shall not cross it.

The boundary of the ward should be clearly defined along roads, drains and railway lines so that there is no confusion, officials were told in the meeting. It was also agreed that a colony or slum cluster would be kept within a ward so that there is no division thereof between wards.

The delimitation committee, which was constituted on July 8, is required to complete the exercise and submit its report within four months from the date of its constitution. The three-member committee is led by State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev and includes Pankaj Kumar Singh, joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Randhir Sahay, additional commissioner, MCD.

The number of seats reserved for members of the Scheduled Caste shall bear the same ratio to the total number of seats as the population of Scheduled Castes bears to the total population of Delhi, as per the delimitation rules.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The number of reserved seats will have to be re-calculated based on Delhi’s total population with overall percentage of SCs in Delhi at 16.73%. Apart from this, at least 50% of the wards will be reserved for women.

The unified MCD formally came into existence on May 22 with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as its special officer and commissioner respectively. The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit’s tenure as the chief minister. It was recently reunified by merging the three civic bodies – North, South and East.

The Parliament passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on April 5 to unify the three civic bodies. According to the bill, the unification will ensure synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources.

The three erstwhile corporations comprised 272 wards – 104 each in the North and South corporations and 64 in the East corporation.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

4

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

5

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet
Express View

Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Yes Bank-DHFL case

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores
Explained

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores

After floods, Andhra CM, Naidu argue over relief and rehabilitation

After floods, Andhra CM, Naidu argue over relief and rehabilitation

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities
Opinion

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities

Premium
Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Masaba Masaba S2 review

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement