Delhi: Dedicated OPD services for sanitation staff set up at MCD hospital

To mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and dedicated OPD services for sanitation workers at the Hindu Rao Hospital.

Dedicated OPD desks have been set up at all major hospitals run by the MCD and will benefit over 50,000 sanitation workers and their families.

The MCD has launched the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in its hospitals and other health facilities to bring together all community stakeholders to support those on TB treatment and accelerate the country’s progress towards its elimination, said a senior official of the civic body.

MCD is consistently working towards the elimination of tuberculosis, and treating 27694 TB patients through its 12 health facilities. In 2021, 74551 TB cases were identified in the national capital, out of which 36,745 patients were treated in the chest clinics of the MCD. Out of the 36,745 patients, 28552 TB cases were successfully treated, added the official cited above.

As many as 55 patients, being treated by the MCD, have been registered under “Ni-kshaya-Mitra Project”. Under the Ni-kshaya Mitra initiative, the target is to ensure additional diagnostic, nutritional, and vocational support to those on TB treatment.

This initiative encourages elected representatives, corporates, NGOs, and individuals to come forward as donors to help the patients complete their journey towards recovery, according to the MCD official.

There are around 10 big hospitals under MCD including Hindu Rao, Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases, Kasturba Hospital, Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital and Rajan Babu Hospital.