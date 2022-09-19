scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Delhi: Dedicated OPD services for sanitation staff set up at MCD hospital

Dedicated OPD desks have been set up at all major hospitals run by the MCD and will benefit over 50,000 sanitation workers and their families.

HIndu Rao hospital, Delhi MCDHindu Rao Hospital - in New Delhi on Thursday 18 November 2021. (Express archive/ Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

To mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and dedicated OPD services for sanitation workers at the Hindu Rao Hospital.

Dedicated OPD desks have been set up at all major hospitals run by the MCD and will benefit over 50,000 sanitation workers and their families.

The MCD has launched the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in its hospitals and other health facilities to bring together all community stakeholders to support those on TB treatment and accelerate the country’s progress towards its elimination, said a senior official of the civic body.

MCD is consistently working towards the elimination of tuberculosis, and treating 27694 TB patients through its 12 health facilities. In 2021, 74551 TB cases were identified in the national capital, out of which 36,745 patients were treated in the chest clinics of the MCD. Out of the 36,745 patients, 28552 TB cases were successfully treated, added the official cited above.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAMPremium
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAM

As many as 55 patients, being treated by the MCD, have been registered under “Ni-kshaya-Mitra Project”. Under the Ni-kshaya Mitra initiative, the target is to ensure additional diagnostic, nutritional, and vocational support to those on TB treatment.

This initiative encourages elected representatives, corporates, NGOs, and individuals to come forward as donors to help the patients complete their journey towards recovery, according to the MCD official.

There are around 10 big hospitals under MCD including Hindu Rao, Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases, Kasturba Hospital, Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital and Rajan Babu Hospital.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 10:31:13 am
Next Story

A wild night in Serie A: Napoli end Milan’s unbeaten streak, pressure piles on Max Allegri, Mourinho and Roma unravel against Atalanta

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement